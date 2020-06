Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Amazing 4 bed 2 bath home, over 1400 Sq Ft available for rent in Tampa. This home is located in a very quiet neighborhood, near Busch Blvd with easy access to I-275. You will love the spacious kitchen with granite counter-tops and decorative back-splash. Ceramic tile flooring throughout. Freshly painted home! Huge patio, circular drive in the front and extra bedroom in the back that can be use as an office, man cave or girl cave. Huge fenced yard.