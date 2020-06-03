Rent Calculator
All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 8709 N MANDARINE PLACE.
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
8709 N MANDARINE PLACE
Last updated July 20 2019 at 3:06 AM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8709 N MANDARINE PLACE
8709 North Mandarine Place
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
8709 North Mandarine Place, Tampa, FL 33617
Temple Crest
Amenities
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Cozy 2 bedroom 1 bath ground floor apartment in duplex. Unit has open floor plan. Property is in close proximity to USF, Busch Gardens and Easy access to I-275. Make your appointment to view today.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8709 N MANDARINE PLACE have any available units?
8709 N MANDARINE PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tampa, FL
.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tampa Rent Report
.
Is 8709 N MANDARINE PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
8709 N MANDARINE PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8709 N MANDARINE PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 8709 N MANDARINE PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Tampa
.
Does 8709 N MANDARINE PLACE offer parking?
No, 8709 N MANDARINE PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 8709 N MANDARINE PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8709 N MANDARINE PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8709 N MANDARINE PLACE have a pool?
No, 8709 N MANDARINE PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 8709 N MANDARINE PLACE have accessible units?
No, 8709 N MANDARINE PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 8709 N MANDARINE PLACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 8709 N MANDARINE PLACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8709 N MANDARINE PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8709 N MANDARINE PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
