Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
8709 N MANDARINE PLACE
Last updated July 20 2019 at 3:06 AM

8709 N MANDARINE PLACE

8709 North Mandarine Place · No Longer Available
Location

8709 North Mandarine Place, Tampa, FL 33617
Temple Crest

Amenities

microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Cozy 2 bedroom 1 bath ground floor apartment in duplex. Unit has open floor plan. Property is in close proximity to USF, Busch Gardens and Easy access to I-275. Make your appointment to view today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8709 N MANDARINE PLACE have any available units?
8709 N MANDARINE PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 8709 N MANDARINE PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
8709 N MANDARINE PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8709 N MANDARINE PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 8709 N MANDARINE PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 8709 N MANDARINE PLACE offer parking?
No, 8709 N MANDARINE PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 8709 N MANDARINE PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8709 N MANDARINE PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8709 N MANDARINE PLACE have a pool?
No, 8709 N MANDARINE PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 8709 N MANDARINE PLACE have accessible units?
No, 8709 N MANDARINE PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 8709 N MANDARINE PLACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 8709 N MANDARINE PLACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8709 N MANDARINE PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8709 N MANDARINE PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
