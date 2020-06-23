8653 Hunters Key Circle, Tampa, FL 33647 West Meadows
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Clean 2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Townhome with Screened Lanai. Complete appliance package including Washer and Dryer. Water and Trash included. Gated, quiet, hidden community close to everything the Tampa Bay Area has to offer. A must see!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
