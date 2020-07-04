All apartments in Tampa
8645 HUNTERS KEY CIRCLE

8645 Hunters Key Circle · No Longer Available
Location

8645 Hunters Key Circle, Tampa, FL 33647
West Meadows

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
range
Outstanding NEW TAMPA 2 Bedroom/2.5 Bathroom Townhome! This beautiful 'almost new' home in Hunters Key Community is ready for you to move right in! As you enter the home, step into the open foyer/kitchen/living area with wood view. The upgraded kitchen includes stainless appliances, beautiful quartz countertops and cabinets. Both bathrooms have been upgraded with new tile flooring, toilets and vanities.You can relax on the back screened lanai that overlooks the backyard and conservation area. Washer and Dryer included, for convenience. Convenient to I-75, Shopping with groceries, retail and restaurants nearby.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8645 HUNTERS KEY CIRCLE have any available units?
8645 HUNTERS KEY CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 8645 HUNTERS KEY CIRCLE have?
Some of 8645 HUNTERS KEY CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8645 HUNTERS KEY CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
8645 HUNTERS KEY CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8645 HUNTERS KEY CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 8645 HUNTERS KEY CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 8645 HUNTERS KEY CIRCLE offer parking?
No, 8645 HUNTERS KEY CIRCLE does not offer parking.
Does 8645 HUNTERS KEY CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8645 HUNTERS KEY CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8645 HUNTERS KEY CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 8645 HUNTERS KEY CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 8645 HUNTERS KEY CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 8645 HUNTERS KEY CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 8645 HUNTERS KEY CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8645 HUNTERS KEY CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.

