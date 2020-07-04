8645 HUNTERS KEY CIRCLE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Outstanding NEW TAMPA 2 Bedroom/2.5 Bathroom Townhome! This beautiful 'almost new' home in Hunters Key Community is ready for you to move right in! As you enter the home, step into the open foyer/kitchen/living area with wood view. The upgraded kitchen includes stainless appliances, beautiful quartz countertops and cabinets. Both bathrooms have been upgraded with new tile flooring, toilets and vanities.You can relax on the back screened lanai that overlooks the backyard and conservation area. Washer and Dryer included, for convenience. Convenient to I-75, Shopping with groceries, retail and restaurants nearby.