Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Nice townhome with easy access to I-75, Bruce B Downs. Neutral colors, newer carpet, and tile flooring through out the unit. Enjoy the New Tampa lifestyle for a reasonable price. Gated community for safety is an added bonus for this community. Community pool and many other amenities available. This is carefree living at it's best!