All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 8620-B N. 16th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
8620-B N. 16th Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8620-B N. 16th Street

8620 N 16th St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8620 N 16th St, Tampa, FL 33604
Sulphur Springs

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-

(RLNE4606912)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8620-B N. 16th Street have any available units?
8620-B N. 16th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 8620-B N. 16th Street currently offering any rent specials?
8620-B N. 16th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8620-B N. 16th Street pet-friendly?
No, 8620-B N. 16th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 8620-B N. 16th Street offer parking?
No, 8620-B N. 16th Street does not offer parking.
Does 8620-B N. 16th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8620-B N. 16th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8620-B N. 16th Street have a pool?
No, 8620-B N. 16th Street does not have a pool.
Does 8620-B N. 16th Street have accessible units?
No, 8620-B N. 16th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8620-B N. 16th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8620-B N. 16th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8620-B N. 16th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 8620-B N. 16th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Best Cities for Families 2019
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avana Westchase
12201 Lexington Park Dr
Tampa, FL 33626
Cooper's Pond
3701 Fountain Mist Dr
Tampa, FL 33614
Bell Channelside
1120 E Twiggs St
Tampa, FL 33602
Havana Square
400 N Rome Ave
Tampa, FL 33606
Anchor Riverwalk
109 W Fortune St
Tampa, FL 33602
Post Hyde Park
502 S Fremont Ave
Tampa, FL 33606
The Sedona
12802 Saddle Club Cir
Tampa, FL 33635
Cortland Bayport
10510 Parkers Landing Dr
Tampa, FL 33615

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College