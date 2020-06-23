Rent Calculator
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
8620-B N. 16th Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8620-B N. 16th Street
8620 N 16th St
·
No Longer Available
Location
8620 N 16th St, Tampa, FL 33604
Sulphur Springs
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
(RLNE4606912)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8620-B N. 16th Street have any available units?
8620-B N. 16th Street doesn't have any available units at this time.
Tampa, FL
.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Tampa Rent Report
.
Is 8620-B N. 16th Street currently offering any rent specials?
8620-B N. 16th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8620-B N. 16th Street pet-friendly?
No, 8620-B N. 16th Street is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Tampa
.
Does 8620-B N. 16th Street offer parking?
No, 8620-B N. 16th Street does not offer parking.
Does 8620-B N. 16th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8620-B N. 16th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8620-B N. 16th Street have a pool?
No, 8620-B N. 16th Street does not have a pool.
Does 8620-B N. 16th Street have accessible units?
No, 8620-B N. 16th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8620-B N. 16th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8620-B N. 16th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8620-B N. 16th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 8620-B N. 16th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
