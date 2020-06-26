Rent Calculator
8600 SW 133 Ave Rd
Last updated April 19 2019 at 6:05 AM
1 of 1
8600 SW 133 Ave Rd
8600 N Lynn Ave
·
No Longer Available
Location
8600 N Lynn Ave, Tampa, FL 33604
Lowry Park Central
Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
elevator
pool table
basketball court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
elevator
pool
pool table
tennis court
2/2 bathrooms remodeled second floor, nice apt, gated community, tennis, basketball, racket ball, billiards, 4 swimming pools, nice building, NO PETS PLEASE
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8600 SW 133 Ave Rd have any available units?
8600 SW 133 Ave Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tampa, FL
.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tampa Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8600 SW 133 Ave Rd have?
Some of 8600 SW 133 Ave Rd's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8600 SW 133 Ave Rd currently offering any rent specials?
8600 SW 133 Ave Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8600 SW 133 Ave Rd pet-friendly?
No, 8600 SW 133 Ave Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Tampa
.
Does 8600 SW 133 Ave Rd offer parking?
No, 8600 SW 133 Ave Rd does not offer parking.
Does 8600 SW 133 Ave Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8600 SW 133 Ave Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8600 SW 133 Ave Rd have a pool?
Yes, 8600 SW 133 Ave Rd has a pool.
Does 8600 SW 133 Ave Rd have accessible units?
No, 8600 SW 133 Ave Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 8600 SW 133 Ave Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8600 SW 133 Ave Rd has units with dishwashers.
