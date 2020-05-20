All apartments in Tampa
8568 TRAIL WIND DRIVE
Last updated March 9 2020 at 12:35 PM

8568 TRAIL WIND DRIVE

8568 Trail Wind Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8568 Trail Wind Drive, Tampa, FL 33647
West Meadows

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
2BR / 2.5BA. Ready to move-in, spacious 2-story townhouse located in the highly desirable gated-community of The Hammocks! Washer and dryer included; one-car garage with additional driveway parking; covered screened in lanai with private conservation views; below stair-case storage. This peaceful community features a sparkling community pool and is convenient to Wiregrass Mall and Tampa Premium Outlets; plenty of great shopping, dining and entertainment options; convenient access to I75. Schedule your showing today! Please see the following criteria: No pets; No prior arrests; No evictions; No bankruptcies. Verifiable income to be 2x monthly rent. Easy to apply.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8568 TRAIL WIND DRIVE have any available units?
8568 TRAIL WIND DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 8568 TRAIL WIND DRIVE have?
Some of 8568 TRAIL WIND DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8568 TRAIL WIND DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
8568 TRAIL WIND DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8568 TRAIL WIND DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 8568 TRAIL WIND DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 8568 TRAIL WIND DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 8568 TRAIL WIND DRIVE offers parking.
Does 8568 TRAIL WIND DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8568 TRAIL WIND DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8568 TRAIL WIND DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 8568 TRAIL WIND DRIVE has a pool.
Does 8568 TRAIL WIND DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 8568 TRAIL WIND DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 8568 TRAIL WIND DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8568 TRAIL WIND DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
