8568 TRAIL WIND DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage pool microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

2BR / 2.5BA. Ready to move-in, spacious 2-story townhouse located in the highly desirable gated-community of The Hammocks! Washer and dryer included; one-car garage with additional driveway parking; covered screened in lanai with private conservation views; below stair-case storage. This peaceful community features a sparkling community pool and is convenient to Wiregrass Mall and Tampa Premium Outlets; plenty of great shopping, dining and entertainment options; convenient access to I75. Schedule your showing today! Please see the following criteria: No pets; No prior arrests; No evictions; No bankruptcies. Verifiable income to be 2x monthly rent. Easy to apply.