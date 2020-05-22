All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 8528 North Newport Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
8528 North Newport Ave
Last updated April 9 2019 at 10:23 AM

8528 North Newport Ave

8528 North Newport Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Lowry Park North
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

8528 North Newport Avenue, Tampa, FL 33604
Lowry Park North

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Upgraded and Updated Seminole Heights Home! - Small home (ideal for one person) in popular Seminole Heights neighborhood. Brand new paint. Plumbing upgrades. New flooring in bathroom. Big back yard - perfect for entertaining. No smokers please.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3896234)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8528 North Newport Ave have any available units?
8528 North Newport Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 8528 North Newport Ave currently offering any rent specials?
8528 North Newport Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8528 North Newport Ave pet-friendly?
No, 8528 North Newport Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 8528 North Newport Ave offer parking?
No, 8528 North Newport Ave does not offer parking.
Does 8528 North Newport Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8528 North Newport Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8528 North Newport Ave have a pool?
No, 8528 North Newport Ave does not have a pool.
Does 8528 North Newport Ave have accessible units?
No, 8528 North Newport Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 8528 North Newport Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 8528 North Newport Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8528 North Newport Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 8528 North Newport Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Morrison
936 S Howard Ave
Tampa, FL 33606
The Slade at Channelside
1190 E Washington St
Tampa, FL 33602
Innovo Living on Waters
8421 Del Lago Cir
Tampa, FL 33614
Arbors at Carrollwood
3939 Ehrlich Rd
Tampa, FL 33624
Post Hyde Park
502 S Fremont Ave
Tampa, FL 33606
The Vendome
1710 W Jetton Ave
Tampa, FL 33606
Palma Ceia Hyde Park
2402 Teresa Cir
Tampa, FL 33629
The Falls at New Tampa
13400 Arbor Isle Dr
Tampa, FL 33637

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College