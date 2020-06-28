All apartments in Tampa
8526 N Newport Ave

8526 North Newport Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8526 North Newport Avenue, Tampa, FL 33604
Lowry Park North

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4 Bedroom in Quiet Neighborhood!! 1/2 OFF 1st Month's Rent!!! - This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has NO history of evictions, felonies, violent crimes or fraud, and a good credit history. Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions apply). Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. The application fee is $35. Anyone 18 years or older who will be living in the home full-time must submit a separate application.

This home is not offered by the owner on Craigslist. Beware of scams.
Availability subject to change.

Pet Policy
Cats allowed
Dogs allowed

(RLNE5155096)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8526 N Newport Ave have any available units?
8526 N Newport Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 8526 N Newport Ave currently offering any rent specials?
8526 N Newport Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8526 N Newport Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 8526 N Newport Ave is pet friendly.
Does 8526 N Newport Ave offer parking?
No, 8526 N Newport Ave does not offer parking.
Does 8526 N Newport Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8526 N Newport Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8526 N Newport Ave have a pool?
No, 8526 N Newport Ave does not have a pool.
Does 8526 N Newport Ave have accessible units?
No, 8526 N Newport Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 8526 N Newport Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 8526 N Newport Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8526 N Newport Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 8526 N Newport Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
