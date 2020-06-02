All apartments in Tampa
Last updated April 18 2020 at 9:17 AM

8519 TRAIL WIND DRIVE

8519 Trail Wind Drive · (813) 855-4982
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8519 Trail Wind Drive, Tampa, FL 33647
West Meadows

Price and availability

VERIFIED over 1 year AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1008 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
pool
2 bedrooms 2.5 bathrooms, located in The Hammocks community. Very private gated community of town homes with their own pool and Gym. The kitchen has a granite counter top that opens to the dining-living room area. Sliding doors lead to a covered patio with a storage closet. There is a half bathroom located on the first floor and a convenient storage closet under the stairs. On the second floor is the master bedroom and the master bath with a double sink and linen closet. The Laundry closet is located in the hall in between the two bedrooms. The second bedroom has a private bath with tub. The community of The Hammocks has easy access to I75 and very close to the outlet, Wiregrass mall, hospital, offices, stores, restaurants and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8519 TRAIL WIND DRIVE have any available units?
8519 TRAIL WIND DRIVE has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 8519 TRAIL WIND DRIVE have?
Some of 8519 TRAIL WIND DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8519 TRAIL WIND DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
8519 TRAIL WIND DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8519 TRAIL WIND DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 8519 TRAIL WIND DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 8519 TRAIL WIND DRIVE offer parking?
No, 8519 TRAIL WIND DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 8519 TRAIL WIND DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8519 TRAIL WIND DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8519 TRAIL WIND DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 8519 TRAIL WIND DRIVE has a pool.
Does 8519 TRAIL WIND DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 8519 TRAIL WIND DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 8519 TRAIL WIND DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8519 TRAIL WIND DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
