8519 TRAIL WIND DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities gym pool

2 bedrooms 2.5 bathrooms, located in The Hammocks community. Very private gated community of town homes with their own pool and Gym. The kitchen has a granite counter top that opens to the dining-living room area. Sliding doors lead to a covered patio with a storage closet. There is a half bathroom located on the first floor and a convenient storage closet under the stairs. On the second floor is the master bedroom and the master bath with a double sink and linen closet. The Laundry closet is located in the hall in between the two bedrooms. The second bedroom has a private bath with tub. The community of The Hammocks has easy access to I75 and very close to the outlet, Wiregrass mall, hospital, offices, stores, restaurants and more.