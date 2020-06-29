Rent Calculator
8516 N TAMPA STREET
Last updated March 14 2020 at 4:00 AM
1 of 5
8516 N TAMPA STREET
8516 North Tampa Street
·
No Longer Available
8516 North Tampa Street, Tampa, FL 33604
Lowry Park North
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Cozy Tampa rental unit. This 2/1 has been updated and is rent ready! This unit is minutes from the interstate as well as local shopping and restaurants.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8516 N TAMPA STREET have any available units?
8516 N TAMPA STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tampa, FL
.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tampa Rent Report
.
Is 8516 N TAMPA STREET currently offering any rent specials?
8516 N TAMPA STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8516 N TAMPA STREET pet-friendly?
No, 8516 N TAMPA STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Tampa
.
Does 8516 N TAMPA STREET offer parking?
No, 8516 N TAMPA STREET does not offer parking.
Does 8516 N TAMPA STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8516 N TAMPA STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8516 N TAMPA STREET have a pool?
No, 8516 N TAMPA STREET does not have a pool.
Does 8516 N TAMPA STREET have accessible units?
No, 8516 N TAMPA STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 8516 N TAMPA STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 8516 N TAMPA STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8516 N TAMPA STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 8516 N TAMPA STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
