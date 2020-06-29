All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 8516 N TAMPA STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
8516 N TAMPA STREET
Last updated March 14 2020 at 4:00 AM

8516 N TAMPA STREET

8516 North Tampa Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Lowry Park North
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

8516 North Tampa Street, Tampa, FL 33604
Lowry Park North

Amenities

recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Cozy Tampa rental unit. This 2/1 has been updated and is rent ready! This unit is minutes from the interstate as well as local shopping and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8516 N TAMPA STREET have any available units?
8516 N TAMPA STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 8516 N TAMPA STREET currently offering any rent specials?
8516 N TAMPA STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8516 N TAMPA STREET pet-friendly?
No, 8516 N TAMPA STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 8516 N TAMPA STREET offer parking?
No, 8516 N TAMPA STREET does not offer parking.
Does 8516 N TAMPA STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8516 N TAMPA STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8516 N TAMPA STREET have a pool?
No, 8516 N TAMPA STREET does not have a pool.
Does 8516 N TAMPA STREET have accessible units?
No, 8516 N TAMPA STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 8516 N TAMPA STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 8516 N TAMPA STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8516 N TAMPA STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 8516 N TAMPA STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Fitzgerald
1211 E Kennedy Blvd
Tampa, FL 33602
Laurel Oaks
8781 Orange Leaf Ct
Tampa, FL 33637
Town WestShore
5001 Bridge Street
Tampa, FL 33611
Buena Vista
4610 N Armenia Ave
Tampa, FL 33603
Lantower Brandon Crossroads
10440 Sanderling Shores Dr
Tampa, FL 33619
Grady Square
2615 N Grady Ave
Tampa, FL 33607
Waterview at Rocky Point
5430 Ginger Cove Dr
Tampa, FL 33634
West End at 76Ten
7610 W Waters Ave
Tampa, FL 33615

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College