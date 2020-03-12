All apartments in Tampa
Last updated March 6 2020

8515 Semmes ST

8515 Semmes Street
Location

8515 Semmes Street, Tampa, FL 33604
Sulphur Springs

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
2/1 home in Tampa W/Renovations throughout /33604 - his 2/1 Tampa home has fenced in yard , updates throughout!
These include new flooring ,updated bathroom,new paint,central air
lots of storage space .
welcome Home!

HOW DO I GO SEE IT?
To see this home, just give Kara a text or call at 413-218-6319

WHAT ARE YOUR REQUIREMENTS?
You have to have good rental history
No evictions or money owed to a previous landlord for any reason
Income requirements range from 2-3 times the monthly rent
You have to have at least 6 months job history at the same job
Credit and Criminal Background checks are required

APPLICATION FEE?
$75.00 per adult- regardless if married or not. Applications are found on our website at www.MomentumPM.org

HOW LONG DOES IT TAKE TO KNOW IF I AM APPROVED OR NOT?
It typically takes 24 to 48 hours but you must see the home FIRST!

WHAT IS YOUR DEPOSIT?
The deposit is the same as 1 month's rent.

WHAT ARE THE MOVE IN COSTS?
Application Fees
Security Deposit (Same as Rent)
Full Month's Rent (Any prorated portion will be due the 1st of the following month)
Any pet fees- if applicable

This 2/1 Tampa home has many updates including new flooring ,
bathroom updates ,

WHAT IS YOUR PET POLICY?
Most of our rentals allow pets. They must be full grown and spayed or neutered. Breed restrictions and Fees apply.
Site Manager
Kara Stefano
413-218-6319

(RLNE5555760)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8515 Semmes ST have any available units?
8515 Semmes ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 8515 Semmes ST have?
Some of 8515 Semmes ST's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8515 Semmes ST currently offering any rent specials?
8515 Semmes ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8515 Semmes ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 8515 Semmes ST is pet friendly.
Does 8515 Semmes ST offer parking?
No, 8515 Semmes ST does not offer parking.
Does 8515 Semmes ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8515 Semmes ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8515 Semmes ST have a pool?
No, 8515 Semmes ST does not have a pool.
Does 8515 Semmes ST have accessible units?
No, 8515 Semmes ST does not have accessible units.
Does 8515 Semmes ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 8515 Semmes ST does not have units with dishwashers.
