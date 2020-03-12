8515 Semmes ST

Amenities
2/1 home in Tampa W/Renovations throughout /33604 - his 2/1 Tampa home has fenced in yard , updates throughout!
These include new flooring ,updated bathroom,new paint,central air
lots of storage space .
welcome Home!
HOW DO I GO SEE IT?
To see this home, just give Kara a text or call at 413-218-6319
WHAT ARE YOUR REQUIREMENTS?
You have to have good rental history
No evictions or money owed to a previous landlord for any reason
Income requirements range from 2-3 times the monthly rent
You have to have at least 6 months job history at the same job
Credit and Criminal Background checks are required
APPLICATION FEE?
$75.00 per adult- regardless if married or not. Applications are found on our website at www.MomentumPM.org
HOW LONG DOES IT TAKE TO KNOW IF I AM APPROVED OR NOT?
It typically takes 24 to 48 hours but you must see the home FIRST!
WHAT IS YOUR DEPOSIT?
The deposit is the same as 1 month's rent.
WHAT ARE THE MOVE IN COSTS?
Application Fees
Security Deposit (Same as Rent)
Full Month's Rent (Any prorated portion will be due the 1st of the following month)
Any pet fees- if applicable
WHAT IS YOUR PET POLICY?
Most of our rentals allow pets. They must be full grown and spayed or neutered. Breed restrictions and Fees apply.
Site Manager
Kara Stefano
413-218-6319
