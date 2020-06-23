All apartments in Tampa
Tampa, FL
8513 North Lynn Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8513 North Lynn Avenue

8513 N Lynn Ave · No Longer Available
Location

8513 N Lynn Ave, Tampa, FL 33604
Lowry Park North

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Schedule a tour today to view this home located in Tampa, FL. It offers 1 bedrooms, 1 bathrooms, and 1,200 sq ft of living space. Features include plush carpeting, a kitchen with all white appliances, 1 car garage, private back patio with fenced in yard, and more. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8513 North Lynn Avenue have any available units?
8513 North Lynn Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 8513 North Lynn Avenue have?
Some of 8513 North Lynn Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8513 North Lynn Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8513 North Lynn Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8513 North Lynn Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 8513 North Lynn Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 8513 North Lynn Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8513 North Lynn Avenue offers parking.
Does 8513 North Lynn Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8513 North Lynn Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8513 North Lynn Avenue have a pool?
No, 8513 North Lynn Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8513 North Lynn Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8513 North Lynn Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8513 North Lynn Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8513 North Lynn Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
