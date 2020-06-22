8512 Sandpiper Ridge Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill garage

This 3BR/2.5 bath townhome in the gated, pet friendly Hammocks community is ready for immediate move in!



Property has excellent features like 2 car attached garage, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, and hardwood flooring in kitchen, living room, and dining room area. The property sits on a small pond that is located right behind the home. Small patio is behind the house and is great for grilling and can fit patio furniture for outdoor relaxation. If you enjoy gardening, space behind home is great for growing plants.



Townhouse also sits in a great, convenient location next to the clubhouse and community pool. Clubhouse has a fitness center as well.



Master bedroom is on the first level with 2 closets (1 walk in). Upstairs has 2 other bedrooms that are identical in size. Both full bathrooms have double vanity sinks. Theres a half bathroom for guests downstairs by the front door. Home is unfurnished, but has all appliances (washer, dryer, dishwasher, stove, microwave, refrigerator/freezer) included!



Conveniently located near Bruce B Downs Blvd, this property has quick access to I-75, I-275, shopping, grocery, and restaurants!



We are looking to sublease this amazing property immediately! Lease ends 6/17/2020, option to sign new lease at end of term is available. Take advantage of our current special: Move in by 2/1/2020 and receive the benefits of waived application fees, waived admin/lease fees, & waived HOA app fees (approximately $500 in potential savings!)



Rent $1525

Deposit $1500 (we can hold the property, up to 3 weeks, with full deposit paid)



Contact us today with your target move-in date, and get started on moving into your new home!!!