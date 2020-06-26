Rent Calculator
All apartments in Tampa
Tampa, FL
8510 N BROOKS STREET
Last updated July 9 2019 at 2:02 AM
8510 N BROOKS STREET
8510 North Brooks Street
No Longer Available
Location
8510 North Brooks Street, Tampa, FL 33604
Sulphur Springs
Amenities
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 Bed 1 Bath apartment available beginning of June. Tenant pays their own electric and water. Apply today! Dogs and cats allowed, but no aggressive dog breeds will be allowed.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions:
Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8510 N BROOKS STREET have any available units?
8510 N BROOKS STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tampa, FL
.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tampa Rent Report
.
Is 8510 N BROOKS STREET currently offering any rent specials?
8510 N BROOKS STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8510 N BROOKS STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 8510 N BROOKS STREET is pet friendly.
Does 8510 N BROOKS STREET offer parking?
No, 8510 N BROOKS STREET does not offer parking.
Does 8510 N BROOKS STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8510 N BROOKS STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8510 N BROOKS STREET have a pool?
No, 8510 N BROOKS STREET does not have a pool.
Does 8510 N BROOKS STREET have accessible units?
No, 8510 N BROOKS STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 8510 N BROOKS STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 8510 N BROOKS STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8510 N BROOKS STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 8510 N BROOKS STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
