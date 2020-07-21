8509 N TEMPLE AVENUE

8509 North Temple Avenue, Tampa, FL 33617 Temple Crest
Amenities
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Freshly Painted looking for a new tenant. Move in right away. Home features 3/1 and screened in patio and nice back yard with laundry room Professionally cleaned and great location near to shopping and USF.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
