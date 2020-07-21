All apartments in Tampa
Last updated August 18 2019 at 4:04 AM

8509 N TEMPLE AVENUE

8509 North Temple Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8509 North Temple Avenue, Tampa, FL 33617
Temple Crest

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Freshly Painted looking for a new tenant. Move in right away.
Home features 3/1 and screened in patio and nice back yard with laundry room
Professionally cleaned and great location near to shopping and USF.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8509 N TEMPLE AVENUE have any available units?
8509 N TEMPLE AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 8509 N TEMPLE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
8509 N TEMPLE AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8509 N TEMPLE AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 8509 N TEMPLE AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 8509 N TEMPLE AVENUE offer parking?
No, 8509 N TEMPLE AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 8509 N TEMPLE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8509 N TEMPLE AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8509 N TEMPLE AVENUE have a pool?
No, 8509 N TEMPLE AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 8509 N TEMPLE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 8509 N TEMPLE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 8509 N TEMPLE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 8509 N TEMPLE AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8509 N TEMPLE AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8509 N TEMPLE AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
