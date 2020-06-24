Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 8506 N. Arden Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
8506 N. Arden Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8506 N. Arden Avenue
8506 N Arden Ave
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
8506 N Arden Ave, Tampa, FL 33604
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
-
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE4654338)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8506 N. Arden Avenue have any available units?
8506 N. Arden Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tampa, FL
.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tampa Rent Report
.
Is 8506 N. Arden Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8506 N. Arden Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8506 N. Arden Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 8506 N. Arden Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 8506 N. Arden Avenue offer parking?
No, 8506 N. Arden Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 8506 N. Arden Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8506 N. Arden Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8506 N. Arden Avenue have a pool?
No, 8506 N. Arden Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8506 N. Arden Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8506 N. Arden Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8506 N. Arden Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8506 N. Arden Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8506 N. Arden Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 8506 N. Arden Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Northgreen at Carrollwood
3831 Northgreen Ave
Tampa, FL 33624
Ascott Place
14003 Saulk Ct
Tampa, FL 33613
Courtney Cove
5510 N Himes Ave
Tampa, FL 33614
South Pointe Apartments
5000 S Himes Ave
Tampa, FL 33611
Tuscany Bay
12065 Tuscany Bay Dr
Tampa, FL 33626
Post Hyde Park
502 S Fremont Ave
Tampa, FL 33606
Seazen Rocky Point
7616 W Courtney Campbell Cswy
Tampa, FL 33607
The Place at Carrollwood
4949 Marbrisa Dr
Tampa, FL 33624
Similar Pages
Tampa 1 Bedrooms
Tampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly Apartments
Tampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
St. Petersburg, FL
Clearwater, FL
Brandon, FL
Bradenton, FL
Lakeland, FL
Sarasota, FL
Riverview, FL
Largo, FL
Palm Harbor, FL
Town 'n' Country, FL
Pinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FL
Nearby Neighborhoods
Sun Bay South
Tampa Palms
Lowry Park North
Channel District
West Meadows
Old Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln Gardens
Bayside West
Apartments Near Colleges
University of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical College
Ultimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College