All apartments in Tampa
Tampa, FL
8505 N Ola Ave
Last updated February 28 2020 at 1:10 PM
1 of 7
8505 N Ola Ave
8505 North Ola Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Tampa
Lowry Park North
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Balcony
Location
8505 North Ola Avenue, Tampa, FL 33604
Lowry Park North
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
2/1 in Tampa - Cozy home in E Waters Ave Area of Tampa. Close to USF, VA and Busch Gardens
(RLNE5402754)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8505 N Ola Ave have any available units?
8505 N Ola Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tampa, FL
.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tampa Rent Report
.
Is 8505 N Ola Ave currently offering any rent specials?
8505 N Ola Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8505 N Ola Ave pet-friendly?
No, 8505 N Ola Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Tampa
.
Does 8505 N Ola Ave offer parking?
No, 8505 N Ola Ave does not offer parking.
Does 8505 N Ola Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8505 N Ola Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8505 N Ola Ave have a pool?
No, 8505 N Ola Ave does not have a pool.
Does 8505 N Ola Ave have accessible units?
No, 8505 N Ola Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 8505 N Ola Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 8505 N Ola Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8505 N Ola Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 8505 N Ola Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
