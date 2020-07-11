8440 PINE RIVER ROAD

Amenities

Chic & Stylish, New Hidden River Townhome, Corner Unit. 3 spacious Bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 1 Car garage with 2 cars driveway. Main floor has a large living room and dining area with gorgeous tile floor. Beautiful Kitchen with granite countertop & breakfast area. 8 X 20 screened porch. 2nd floor: Large master bedroom with walk-in closet and gorgeous master bath with double sink & Walk-in Shower. All Appliances including washer and dryer. Hidden River is a Gated community offering an elegant Club House with pool, spa, sauna and a fitness center. Conveniently located near USF, Florida & VA Hospitals, I-75, Busch Garden, shopping and restaurants. Rent includes all exterior maintenance & lawn care, water & sewer & garbage . (No Pets allowed per Owner).