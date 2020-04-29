All apartments in Tampa
8418 N JONES AVENUE
Last updated November 10 2019 at 5:44 AM

8418 N JONES AVENUE

Location

8418 N Jones Ave, Tampa, FL 33604
Lowry Park North

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Beautiful Townhouse, 2/2 laminate floor, ceramic, nice maintenance , you have to see

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8418 N JONES AVENUE have any available units?
8418 N JONES AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 8418 N JONES AVENUE have?
Some of 8418 N JONES AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8418 N JONES AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
8418 N JONES AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8418 N JONES AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 8418 N JONES AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 8418 N JONES AVENUE offer parking?
No, 8418 N JONES AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 8418 N JONES AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8418 N JONES AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8418 N JONES AVENUE have a pool?
No, 8418 N JONES AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 8418 N JONES AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 8418 N JONES AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 8418 N JONES AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8418 N JONES AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
