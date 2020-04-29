Rent Calculator
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
8418 N JONES AVENUE
Last updated November 10 2019 at 5:44 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8418 N JONES AVENUE
8418 N Jones Ave
·
No Longer Available
Location
8418 N Jones Ave, Tampa, FL 33604
Lowry Park North
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Beautiful Townhouse, 2/2 laminate floor, ceramic, nice maintenance , you have to see
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8418 N JONES AVENUE have any available units?
8418 N JONES AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time.
Tampa, FL
.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Tampa Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8418 N JONES AVENUE have?
Some of 8418 N JONES AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and range.
Amenities section
.
Is 8418 N JONES AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
8418 N JONES AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8418 N JONES AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 8418 N JONES AVENUE is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Tampa
.
Does 8418 N JONES AVENUE offer parking?
No, 8418 N JONES AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 8418 N JONES AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8418 N JONES AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8418 N JONES AVENUE have a pool?
No, 8418 N JONES AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 8418 N JONES AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 8418 N JONES AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 8418 N JONES AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8418 N JONES AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
