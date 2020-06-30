All apartments in Tampa
Last updated March 13 2020 at 11:03 AM

8416 N. Brooks St.

8416 North Brooks Street · No Longer Available
Location

8416 North Brooks Street, Tampa, FL 33604
Sulphur Springs

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Renovated 3/2 in Sulphur Springs- Move In Ready - This Sulphur Springs home features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. It has tile floors throughout, Central AC, and washer & dryer connections. Enjoy coffee in your covered patio area overlooking the huge fenced in backyard. Ready for immediate move-in!

Schedule a viewing before it's gone!

HOW DO I GO SEE IT?
To see this home, just give Kara a text or call at 413-218-6319

WHAT ARE YOUR REQUIREMENTS?
You have to have good rental history
No evictions or money owed to a previous landlord for any reason
Income requirements range from 2-3 times the monthly rent
You have to have at least 6 months job history at the same job
Credit and Criminal Background checks are required

APPLICATION FEE?
$75.00 per adult- regardless if married or not. Applications are found on our website at www.MomentumPM.org

HOW LONG DOES IT TAKE TO KNOW IF I AM APPROVED OR NOT?
It typically takes 24 to 48 hours but you must see the home FIRST!

WHAT IS YOUR DEPOSIT?
The deposit is the same as 1 month's rent.

WHAT ARE THE MOVE IN COSTS?
Application Fees
Security Deposit (Same as Rent)
Full Month's Rent (Any prorated portion will be due the 1st of the following month)
Any pet fees- if applicable

WHAT IS YOUR PET POLICY?
Most of our rentals allow pets. They must be full grown and spayed or neutered. Breed restrictions and Fees apply.

(RLNE5351362)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8416 N. Brooks St. have any available units?
8416 N. Brooks St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 8416 N. Brooks St. have?
Some of 8416 N. Brooks St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8416 N. Brooks St. currently offering any rent specials?
8416 N. Brooks St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8416 N. Brooks St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 8416 N. Brooks St. is pet friendly.
Does 8416 N. Brooks St. offer parking?
No, 8416 N. Brooks St. does not offer parking.
Does 8416 N. Brooks St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8416 N. Brooks St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8416 N. Brooks St. have a pool?
No, 8416 N. Brooks St. does not have a pool.
Does 8416 N. Brooks St. have accessible units?
No, 8416 N. Brooks St. does not have accessible units.
Does 8416 N. Brooks St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 8416 N. Brooks St. does not have units with dishwashers.

