8406 N 20th St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8406 N 20th St

8406 North 20th Street · No Longer Available
Location

8406 North 20th Street, Tampa, FL 33604

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9d98fff007 ----
NICELY REMODELED AND READY FOR MOVE IN NOW Check out this fantastic home located on a corner lot in convenient Sulphur Springs just blocks away from Rowlett Park. Covering 920 square feet, this property has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Easy care tile is throughout the property and has a nice small private patio. Contact us today to schedule a viewing

Flooring: Tile
Last Sold Date: Dec 2011
Last Sold Price: $29,900
Rent Sqft: $1.30
Roof Type: Composition
Deposit: 1200
Exterior Material: Cement concrete, Stucco
Floor Size: 920 sqft
Last Remodel: 1983
Lot: 5,000 sqft

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8406 N 20th St have any available units?
8406 N 20th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 8406 N 20th St currently offering any rent specials?
8406 N 20th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8406 N 20th St pet-friendly?
No, 8406 N 20th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 8406 N 20th St offer parking?
No, 8406 N 20th St does not offer parking.
Does 8406 N 20th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8406 N 20th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8406 N 20th St have a pool?
No, 8406 N 20th St does not have a pool.
Does 8406 N 20th St have accessible units?
No, 8406 N 20th St does not have accessible units.
Does 8406 N 20th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 8406 N 20th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8406 N 20th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 8406 N 20th St does not have units with air conditioning.

