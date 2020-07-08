8406 N 20th St

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated

NICELY REMODELED AND READY FOR MOVE IN NOW Check out this fantastic home located on a corner lot in convenient Sulphur Springs just blocks away from Rowlett Park. Covering 920 square feet, this property has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Easy care tile is throughout the property and has a nice small private patio. Contact us today to schedule a viewing



Flooring: Tile

Last Sold Date: Dec 2011

Last Sold Price: $29,900

Rent Sqft: $1.30

Roof Type: Composition

Deposit: 1200

Exterior Material: Cement concrete, Stucco

Floor Size: 920 sqft

Last Remodel: 1983

Lot: 5,000 sqft