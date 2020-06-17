8317 N. 18th St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

6bed/2bath Single Family Home $1250/month Available October 2019 - 6bed/2bath Single Family Home $1250/month. Available October 2019 can move in as soon as an approved application with deposit and 1st/last month rent. Fenced-in home is convenient located near Busch Garden/Adventure Island, Seminole Hard Rock Casino, downtown Tampa, Ybor City,, Tampa General Hospital, Florida Hospital, USF, Moffit, restaurants and shopping. Easy access to major interstate I-275, I-4, and I-75 Contact us for more detail and to schedule your showing @ 813-760-8610 (Sorry we don't accept Sec. 8)



(RLNE4317710)