Last updated May 21 2020 at 10:10 AM

8312 N Hillsborough

8312 North Hillsboro Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8312 North Hillsboro Lane, Tampa, FL 33604
Sulphur Springs

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
Spacious 3bdrm/1bath House with bonus room ** $1,295.00 ** Section 8 OK ** Ready Now ** - 8312 N Hillsborough Lane, Tampa
$1,295.00/month
$1,295.00/Security Deposit
$39.00 Application fee

Spacious 3bdrm/1bath House with bonus room
Spacious Living Room
Large fenced yard
Storage Shed
Plenty of parking

Near schools, shopping, & beaches with easy access to Airport & Interstate

Rental requirements:
?Stable rental history
?No recent evictions
?Income of 3 times the rent (Unless section 8)
?No recent criminal history
?Decent credit (No landlord debt or delinquent utility accounts)
?Active checking account
?App fee $39/per adult
?Security deposit is equal to rent

Move in costs:
First & deposit (unless section 8), if applicant doesn't meet all requirements, but is still approved additional deposits may be required.

Pet policy:
Up to two pets allowed per home at owners discretion based on size, weight, & temperament and with a one-time non-refundable minimal $250 pet fee, which can be increased based on size. There will also be a $25/month pet rent. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. **Please ask about breed restrictions**

Serious inquiries only.
Drive by first, then call: 727-888-2262

*** All information is deemed reliable but its accuracy is not guaranteed and the viewer should independently verify all information, recent repairs may cause properties to differ slightly from photos. Rents subject to change based upon current market rate***

(RLNE5437589)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8312 N Hillsborough have any available units?
8312 N Hillsborough doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 8312 N Hillsborough currently offering any rent specials?
8312 N Hillsborough is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8312 N Hillsborough pet-friendly?
No, 8312 N Hillsborough is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 8312 N Hillsborough offer parking?
Yes, 8312 N Hillsborough offers parking.
Does 8312 N Hillsborough have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8312 N Hillsborough does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8312 N Hillsborough have a pool?
No, 8312 N Hillsborough does not have a pool.
Does 8312 N Hillsborough have accessible units?
No, 8312 N Hillsborough does not have accessible units.
Does 8312 N Hillsborough have units with dishwashers?
No, 8312 N Hillsborough does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8312 N Hillsborough have units with air conditioning?
No, 8312 N Hillsborough does not have units with air conditioning.
