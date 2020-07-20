All apartments in Tampa
8309 TORRINGTON AVENUE
Last updated April 14 2020 at 6:43 AM

8309 TORRINGTON AVENUE

8309 Torrington Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8309 Torrington Avenue, Tampa, FL 33647
West Meadows

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath with Formal Living/Dining plus Family Room, and Air Conditioned Florida Room overlooking pond. Sit back and enjoy the view...lawn maintenance is included. Close to everything the Tampa Bay Area has to offer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8309 TORRINGTON AVENUE have any available units?
8309 TORRINGTON AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 8309 TORRINGTON AVENUE have?
Some of 8309 TORRINGTON AVENUE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8309 TORRINGTON AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
8309 TORRINGTON AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8309 TORRINGTON AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 8309 TORRINGTON AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 8309 TORRINGTON AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 8309 TORRINGTON AVENUE offers parking.
Does 8309 TORRINGTON AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8309 TORRINGTON AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8309 TORRINGTON AVENUE have a pool?
No, 8309 TORRINGTON AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 8309 TORRINGTON AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 8309 TORRINGTON AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 8309 TORRINGTON AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8309 TORRINGTON AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
