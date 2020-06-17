All apartments in Tampa
Last updated March 5 2020 at 12:23 PM

8215 N. Brooks

8215 North Brooks Street · No Longer Available
Location

8215 North Brooks Street, Tampa, FL 33604
Sulphur Springs

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Redmodeled 3/1 Home in Sulphur Springs - Move in Ready! - Remodeled 3 Bedroom home in Sulphur Springs. Featuring laminate wood flooring throughout, Central AC and Washer/Dryer Connections. Situated on a large, fenced-in shaded lot.

Schedule a showing before it's too late!

HOW DO I GO SEE IT?
To see this home, just give Shari a text or call at 813-683-5599.

WHAT ARE YOUR REQUIREMENTS?
You have to have good rental history
No evictions or money owed to a previous landlord for any reason
Income requirements range from 2-3 times the monthly rent
You have to have at least 6 months job history at the same job
Credit and Criminal Background checks are required

APPLICATION FEE?
$75.00 per adult- regardless if married or not. Applications are found on our website at www.MomentumPM.org

HOW LONG DOES IT TAKE TO KNOW IF I AM APPROVED OR NOT?
It typically takes 24 to 48 hours but you must see the home FIRST!

WHAT IS YOUR DEPOSIT?
The deposit is the same as 1 month's rent.

WHAT ARE THE MOVE IN COSTS?
Application Fees
Security Deposit (Same as Rent)
Full Month's Rent (Any prorated portion will be due the 1st of the following month)
Any pet fees- if applicable

WHAT IS YOUR PET POLICY?
Most of our rentals allow pets. They must be full grown and spayed or neutered. Breed restrictions apply. Fees apply

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8215 N. Brooks have any available units?
8215 N. Brooks doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 8215 N. Brooks have?
Some of 8215 N. Brooks's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8215 N. Brooks currently offering any rent specials?
8215 N. Brooks is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8215 N. Brooks pet-friendly?
Yes, 8215 N. Brooks is pet friendly.
Does 8215 N. Brooks offer parking?
No, 8215 N. Brooks does not offer parking.
Does 8215 N. Brooks have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8215 N. Brooks does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8215 N. Brooks have a pool?
No, 8215 N. Brooks does not have a pool.
Does 8215 N. Brooks have accessible units?
No, 8215 N. Brooks does not have accessible units.
Does 8215 N. Brooks have units with dishwashers?
No, 8215 N. Brooks does not have units with dishwashers.

