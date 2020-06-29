Rent Calculator
Tampa, FL
/
8208 N 18th St
8208 N 18th St
8208 North 18th Street
No Longer Available
8208 North 18th Street, Tampa, FL 33604
Sulphur Springs
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9c05030007 ----
Flooring: Tile
Last Sold Date: Aug 2013
Last Sold Price: $65,000
Rent Sqft: $1.22
Deposit: 1095
Exterior Material: Other
Floor Size: 900 sqft
Lot: 5,248 sqft
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Does 8208 N 18th St have any available units?
8208 N 18th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tampa, FL
.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tampa Rent Report
.
Is 8208 N 18th St currently offering any rent specials?
8208 N 18th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8208 N 18th St pet-friendly?
No, 8208 N 18th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Tampa
.
Does 8208 N 18th St offer parking?
No, 8208 N 18th St does not offer parking.
Does 8208 N 18th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8208 N 18th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8208 N 18th St have a pool?
No, 8208 N 18th St does not have a pool.
Does 8208 N 18th St have accessible units?
No, 8208 N 18th St does not have accessible units.
Does 8208 N 18th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 8208 N 18th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8208 N 18th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 8208 N 18th St does not have units with air conditioning.
