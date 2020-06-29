8206 N. Brooks Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Sulphur Springs Gem 3/1 - Move in Ready!! - This Sulphur Springs 3/1 home features an updated kitchen and bathroom with tile flooring throughout. Private parking, washer/dryer stackable connections and central air. Move in ready!!



Schedule a viewing before it's gone!



HOW DO I GO SEE IT?

To see this home, just give Shari a text or call at 813-683-5599.



WHAT ARE YOUR REQUIREMENTS?

You have to have good rental history

No evictions or money owed to a previous landlord for any reason

Income requirements range from 2-3 times the monthly rent

You have to have at least 6 months job history at the same job

Credit and Criminal Background checks are required



APPLICATION FEE?

$75.00 per adult- regardless if married or not. Applications are found on our website at www.MomentumPM.org



HOW LONG DOES IT TAKE TO KNOW IF I AM APPROVED OR NOT?

It typically takes 24 to 48 hours but you must see the home FIRST!



WHAT IS YOUR DEPOSIT?

The deposit is the same as 1 month's rent.



WHAT ARE THE MOVE IN COSTS?

Application Fees

Security Deposit (Same as Rent)

Full Month's Rent (Any prorated portion will be due the 1st of the following month)

Any pet fees- if applicable



WHAT IS YOUR PET POLICY?

Most of our rentals allow pets. They must be full grown and spayed or neutered. Breed restrictions and Fees apply.



