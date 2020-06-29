All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 8206 N. Brooks Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
8206 N. Brooks Street
Last updated February 29 2020 at 1:09 PM

8206 N. Brooks Street

8206 North Brooks Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8206 North Brooks Street, Tampa, FL 33604
Sulphur Springs

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Sulphur Springs Gem 3/1 - Move in Ready!! - This Sulphur Springs 3/1 home features an updated kitchen and bathroom with tile flooring throughout. Private parking, washer/dryer stackable connections and central air. Move in ready!!

Schedule a viewing before it's gone!

HOW DO I GO SEE IT?
To see this home, just give Shari a text or call at 813-683-5599.

WHAT ARE YOUR REQUIREMENTS?
You have to have good rental history
No evictions or money owed to a previous landlord for any reason
Income requirements range from 2-3 times the monthly rent
You have to have at least 6 months job history at the same job
Credit and Criminal Background checks are required

APPLICATION FEE?
$75.00 per adult- regardless if married or not. Applications are found on our website at www.MomentumPM.org

HOW LONG DOES IT TAKE TO KNOW IF I AM APPROVED OR NOT?
It typically takes 24 to 48 hours but you must see the home FIRST!

WHAT IS YOUR DEPOSIT?
The deposit is the same as 1 month's rent.

WHAT ARE THE MOVE IN COSTS?
Application Fees
Security Deposit (Same as Rent)
Full Month's Rent (Any prorated portion will be due the 1st of the following month)
Any pet fees- if applicable

WHAT IS YOUR PET POLICY?
Most of our rentals allow pets. They must be full grown and spayed or neutered. Breed restrictions and Fees apply.

(RLNE5535977)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8206 N. Brooks Street have any available units?
8206 N. Brooks Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 8206 N. Brooks Street have?
Some of 8206 N. Brooks Street's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8206 N. Brooks Street currently offering any rent specials?
8206 N. Brooks Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8206 N. Brooks Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 8206 N. Brooks Street is pet friendly.
Does 8206 N. Brooks Street offer parking?
Yes, 8206 N. Brooks Street offers parking.
Does 8206 N. Brooks Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8206 N. Brooks Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8206 N. Brooks Street have a pool?
No, 8206 N. Brooks Street does not have a pool.
Does 8206 N. Brooks Street have accessible units?
No, 8206 N. Brooks Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8206 N. Brooks Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8206 N. Brooks Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Westchase Park
12112 Sugarloaf Key St
Tampa, FL 33626
3311-13 W San Juan Street
3311 W San Juan St
Tampa, FL 33629
Cooper's Pond
3701 Fountain Mist Dr
Tampa, FL 33614
Ascott Place
14003 Saulk Ct
Tampa, FL 33613
The Commons
3408 Lancaster Ct
Tampa, FL 33614
5 Oaks at Westchase
8820 Thomas Oaks Dr
Tampa, FL 33626
Citrus Village
7940 Citrus Garden Dr
Tampa, FL 33625
Mosaic Westshore
110 S Hoover Blvd
Tampa, FL 33609

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College