Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
8205 N. Klondyke
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:08 AM

8205 N. Klondyke

8205 Klondyke Street · No Longer Available
Location

8205 Klondyke Street, Tampa, FL 33604
Sulphur Springs

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 bed 2 bath renovate home - This 3 bedroom 2 bath Tampa home has beautiful new renovations throughout. This home features an updated kitchen, brand new bathroom and fresh designer paint. Stay cool during Florida's hot summers with central A/C throughout the home.

HOW DO I GO SEE IT?
To see this home, just give Kara a text or call at 413-218-6319

WHAT ARE YOUR REQUIREMENTS?
You have to have good rental history
No evictions or money owed to a previous landlord for any reason
Income requirements range from 2-3 times the monthly rent
You have to have at least 6 months job history at the same job
Credit and Criminal Background checks are required

APPLICATION FEE?
$75 per adult- regardless if married or not. Applications are found on our website at www.MomentumPM.org

HOW LONG DOES IT TAKE TO KNOW IF I AM APPROVED OR NOT?
It typically takes 24 to 48 hours but you must see the home FIRST!

WHAT IS YOUR DEPOSIT?
The deposit is the same as 1 month's rent.

WHAT ARE THE MOVE IN COSTS?
Application Fees
Security Deposit (Same as Rent)
Full Month's Rent (Any prorated portion will be due the 1st of the following month)
Any pet fees- if applicable

WHAT IS YOUR PET POLICY?
Most of our rentals allow pets. They must be full grown and spayed or neutered. Breed restrictions and Fees apply.
Site Manager
Mrs. Kara Stefano
413-218-6319

(RLNE5660571)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8205 N. Klondyke have any available units?
8205 N. Klondyke doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 8205 N. Klondyke have?
Some of 8205 N. Klondyke's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8205 N. Klondyke currently offering any rent specials?
8205 N. Klondyke is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8205 N. Klondyke pet-friendly?
Yes, 8205 N. Klondyke is pet friendly.
Does 8205 N. Klondyke offer parking?
No, 8205 N. Klondyke does not offer parking.
Does 8205 N. Klondyke have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8205 N. Klondyke does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8205 N. Klondyke have a pool?
No, 8205 N. Klondyke does not have a pool.
Does 8205 N. Klondyke have accessible units?
No, 8205 N. Klondyke does not have accessible units.
Does 8205 N. Klondyke have units with dishwashers?
No, 8205 N. Klondyke does not have units with dishwashers.

