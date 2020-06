Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities

3 bed, 2 bath house completely remodeled. Centrally located close to Lowry Park Zoo and I-275. House sits on a giant lot with fenced in backyard that is plenty big to run around in. New front porch that is covered along with a deck in the back. New laminate flooring throughout, paint, and fixtures. Also has W/D hookups (stackable only).



No Section 8.



Visit our website for a FREE application!



www.realnetpropertymanagement.com