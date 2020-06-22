All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 8111 Savannah Point Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
8111 Savannah Point Ct
Last updated June 9 2020 at 7:28 AM

8111 Savannah Point Ct

8111 Savannah Point Drive · (813) 712-8440
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
West Meadows
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

8111 Savannah Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33647
West Meadows

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 3464 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Call Sue wedig at 813-712-8498 to set up appointment then say WOW!! when you walk in this 5BR, 4BA luxury home in Grand Hampton. Ready to move in this home has 3464sf and is an Energy Certified home. This home has two master suites, one on the first floor, the other upstairs. Master bathrooms have walk in showers and dual sinks. One bathroom has a jetted garden tub in addition to the shower. Sliding glass doors lead to the rear lanai overlooking Lake Hampton. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances including built in double ovens, 42 inch cabinets and granite countertops. Included in rent is exterior pest control, mowing, landscaping, irrigation, basic cable. This home has all you are looking for any more with guard entry. Home does have an active security system that can be paid for extra if tenant desires.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8111 Savannah Point Ct have any available units?
8111 Savannah Point Ct has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 8111 Savannah Point Ct have?
Some of 8111 Savannah Point Ct's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8111 Savannah Point Ct currently offering any rent specials?
8111 Savannah Point Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8111 Savannah Point Ct pet-friendly?
No, 8111 Savannah Point Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 8111 Savannah Point Ct offer parking?
Yes, 8111 Savannah Point Ct does offer parking.
Does 8111 Savannah Point Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8111 Savannah Point Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8111 Savannah Point Ct have a pool?
Yes, 8111 Savannah Point Ct has a pool.
Does 8111 Savannah Point Ct have accessible units?
No, 8111 Savannah Point Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 8111 Savannah Point Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8111 Savannah Point Ct has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 8111 Savannah Point Ct?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Camden Montague
9567 Sunbelt St
Tampa, FL 33635
3311-13 W San Juan Street
3311 W San Juan St
Tampa, FL 33629
The Morrison
936 S Howard Ave
Tampa, FL 33606
The Lodge at LakeCrest
10420 N McKinley Dr
Tampa, FL 33612
South Pointe Apartments
5000 S Himes Ave
Tampa, FL 33611
Atwater at Westchase
6158 Beacon Isles Dr
Tampa, FL 33615
The Flats at Seminole Heights
4111 N Poplar Ave
Tampa, FL 33603
The Park at Lake Magdalene
13401 Park Lake Drive
Tampa, FL 33618

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity