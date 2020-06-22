8111 Savannah Point Ct

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool garage internet access

Call Sue wedig at 813-712-8498 to set up appointment then say WOW!! when you walk in this 5BR, 4BA luxury home in Grand Hampton. Ready to move in this home has 3464sf and is an Energy Certified home. This home has two master suites, one on the first floor, the other upstairs. Master bathrooms have walk in showers and dual sinks. One bathroom has a jetted garden tub in addition to the shower. Sliding glass doors lead to the rear lanai overlooking Lake Hampton. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances including built in double ovens, 42 inch cabinets and granite countertops. Included in rent is exterior pest control, mowing, landscaping, irrigation, basic cable. This home has all you are looking for any more with guard entry. Home does have an active security system that can be paid for extra if tenant desires.