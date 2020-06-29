8109 N 18TH STREET

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony recently renovated air conditioning range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities

Recently renovated 3 bedroom 1 bath home. Screened in front porch and fenced in back yard. New vinyl plank flooring through out entire house. W/D hookup under cover. Central heat and air.