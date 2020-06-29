Rent Calculator
Last updated January 28 2020 at 8:26 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8109 N 18TH STREET
8109 North 18th Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
8109 North 18th Street, Tampa, FL 33604
Sulphur Springs
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Recently renovated 3 bedroom 1 bath home. Screened in front porch and fenced in back yard. New vinyl plank flooring through out entire house. W/D hookup under cover. Central heat and air.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8109 N 18TH STREET have any available units?
8109 N 18TH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tampa, FL
.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tampa Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8109 N 18TH STREET have?
Some of 8109 N 18TH STREET's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8109 N 18TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
8109 N 18TH STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8109 N 18TH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 8109 N 18TH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Tampa
.
Does 8109 N 18TH STREET offer parking?
No, 8109 N 18TH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 8109 N 18TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8109 N 18TH STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8109 N 18TH STREET have a pool?
No, 8109 N 18TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 8109 N 18TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 8109 N 18TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 8109 N 18TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 8109 N 18TH STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
