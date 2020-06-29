All apartments in Tampa
8109 N 18TH STREET
Last updated January 28 2020 at 8:26 AM

8109 N 18TH STREET

8109 North 18th Street · No Longer Available
Location

8109 North 18th Street, Tampa, FL 33604
Sulphur Springs

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Recently renovated 3 bedroom 1 bath home. Screened in front porch and fenced in back yard. New vinyl plank flooring through out entire house. W/D hookup under cover. Central heat and air.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8109 N 18TH STREET have any available units?
8109 N 18TH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 8109 N 18TH STREET have?
Some of 8109 N 18TH STREET's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8109 N 18TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
8109 N 18TH STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8109 N 18TH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 8109 N 18TH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 8109 N 18TH STREET offer parking?
No, 8109 N 18TH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 8109 N 18TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8109 N 18TH STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8109 N 18TH STREET have a pool?
No, 8109 N 18TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 8109 N 18TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 8109 N 18TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 8109 N 18TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 8109 N 18TH STREET does not have units with dishwashers.

