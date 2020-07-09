Rent Calculator
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
8108 N Semmes St Apt A
Last updated May 16 2019 at 7:43 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8108 N Semmes St Apt A
8108 N Semmes St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
8108 N Semmes St, Tampa, FL 33604
Sulphur Springs
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Nice 3 bed 1 bath in Sulphur Springs. Most see it. Ceramic tile, completely painted, washer and dryer inside the unit. FOR SHOWING PLEASE CALL SAM 8132301378
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8108 N Semmes St Apt A have any available units?
8108 N Semmes St Apt A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tampa, FL
.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tampa Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8108 N Semmes St Apt A have?
Some of 8108 N Semmes St Apt A's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8108 N Semmes St Apt A currently offering any rent specials?
8108 N Semmes St Apt A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8108 N Semmes St Apt A pet-friendly?
No, 8108 N Semmes St Apt A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Tampa
.
Does 8108 N Semmes St Apt A offer parking?
Yes, 8108 N Semmes St Apt A offers parking.
Does 8108 N Semmes St Apt A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8108 N Semmes St Apt A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8108 N Semmes St Apt A have a pool?
No, 8108 N Semmes St Apt A does not have a pool.
Does 8108 N Semmes St Apt A have accessible units?
No, 8108 N Semmes St Apt A does not have accessible units.
Does 8108 N Semmes St Apt A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8108 N Semmes St Apt A has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
