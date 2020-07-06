Rent Calculator
Last updated January 18 2020 at 1:03 PM
8105 N KLONDYKE STREET
8105 Klondyke Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
8105 Klondyke Street, Tampa, FL 33604
Sulphur Springs
Amenities
w/d hookup
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Sulphur Springs 2 Bedroom 1 bath duplex for rent. Section 8 welcome. Washer and dryer hookup inside. Tile in living room and bath room with terrazzo floors in the bedrooms.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8105 N KLONDYKE STREET have any available units?
8105 N KLONDYKE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tampa, FL
.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tampa Rent Report
.
Is 8105 N KLONDYKE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
8105 N KLONDYKE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8105 N KLONDYKE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 8105 N KLONDYKE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Tampa
.
Does 8105 N KLONDYKE STREET offer parking?
No, 8105 N KLONDYKE STREET does not offer parking.
Does 8105 N KLONDYKE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8105 N KLONDYKE STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8105 N KLONDYKE STREET have a pool?
No, 8105 N KLONDYKE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 8105 N KLONDYKE STREET have accessible units?
No, 8105 N KLONDYKE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 8105 N KLONDYKE STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 8105 N KLONDYKE STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8105 N KLONDYKE STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 8105 N KLONDYKE STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
