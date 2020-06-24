All apartments in Tampa
806 W Ohio Ave

806 West Ohio Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

806 West Ohio Avenue, Tampa, FL 33603
Riverside Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Riverside Heights - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath bungalow in Tampa's quaint and beloved Riverside Heights with a detached cottage, split floor plan with fenced in back yard. The rent includes landscaping.

Located down our brick street, this beautiful home is among some of the most sought after rentals in the area. Sit on your covered front porch while sipping your coffee or on you large, covered back porch for serenity and privacy. Large enough for a family or for someone who works from home. The home has real hardwood flooring throughout both the living room and Florida room and all 3 bedrooms including the master and terrazzo tile in both bathrooms and kitchen. There is a split, open floor plan with indoor utilities and washer and dryer included.

The master bath has a large, walk in shower and double vanities. The master bedroom has a walk in closet. There is also a detached cottage out back that was previously used as an office and has a window unit air conditioner. This can also be used as storage or even as guest sleeping quarters. Pets are welcome but will need to be approved, and pet fee of $250.00 per pet, 2 pets max. Inquire online with both your email address and phone number and a live human being will get back to you to set up an appointment.

**NO SECTION 8 or other assistance accepted at this time**

Move in Costs
$60.00 Application Fee (per adult 18 years)
$150.00 Admin Fee
$1995.00 First Month Rent
$1995.00 Security Deposit
* additional deposit maybe required due to credit

Schools
Graham Elementary
Madison Middle
Hillsborough High School

(RLNE4690567)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 806 W Ohio Ave have any available units?
806 W Ohio Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 806 W Ohio Ave have?
Some of 806 W Ohio Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 806 W Ohio Ave currently offering any rent specials?
806 W Ohio Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 806 W Ohio Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 806 W Ohio Ave is pet friendly.
Does 806 W Ohio Ave offer parking?
No, 806 W Ohio Ave does not offer parking.
Does 806 W Ohio Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 806 W Ohio Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 806 W Ohio Ave have a pool?
No, 806 W Ohio Ave does not have a pool.
Does 806 W Ohio Ave have accessible units?
No, 806 W Ohio Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 806 W Ohio Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 806 W Ohio Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
