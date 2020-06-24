806 W Ohio Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Riverside Heights - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath bungalow in Tampa's quaint and beloved Riverside Heights with a detached cottage, split floor plan with fenced in back yard. The rent includes landscaping.



Located down our brick street, this beautiful home is among some of the most sought after rentals in the area. Sit on your covered front porch while sipping your coffee or on you large, covered back porch for serenity and privacy. Large enough for a family or for someone who works from home. The home has real hardwood flooring throughout both the living room and Florida room and all 3 bedrooms including the master and terrazzo tile in both bathrooms and kitchen. There is a split, open floor plan with indoor utilities and washer and dryer included.



The master bath has a large, walk in shower and double vanities. The master bedroom has a walk in closet. There is also a detached cottage out back that was previously used as an office and has a window unit air conditioner. This can also be used as storage or even as guest sleeping quarters. Pets are welcome but will need to be approved, and pet fee of $250.00 per pet, 2 pets max. Inquire online with both your email address and phone number and a live human being will get back to you to set up an appointment.



**NO SECTION 8 or other assistance accepted at this time**



Move in Costs

$60.00 Application Fee (per adult 18 years)

$150.00 Admin Fee

$1995.00 First Month Rent

$1995.00 Security Deposit

* additional deposit maybe required due to credit



Schools

Graham Elementary

Madison Middle

Hillsborough High School



(RLNE4690567)