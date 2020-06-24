Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 8018 N 11th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
8018 N 11th St
Last updated August 8 2019 at 9:56 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8018 N 11th St
8018 North 11th Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
8018 North 11th Street, Tampa, FL 33604
Sulphur Springs
Amenities
some paid utils
microwave
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
8018 N 11th St - Property Id: 126156
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/126156p
Property Id 126156
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5071744)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8018 N 11th St have any available units?
8018 N 11th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tampa, FL
.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tampa Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8018 N 11th St have?
Some of 8018 N 11th St's amenities include some paid utils, microwave, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8018 N 11th St currently offering any rent specials?
8018 N 11th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8018 N 11th St pet-friendly?
No, 8018 N 11th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Tampa
.
Does 8018 N 11th St offer parking?
No, 8018 N 11th St does not offer parking.
Does 8018 N 11th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8018 N 11th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8018 N 11th St have a pool?
No, 8018 N 11th St does not have a pool.
Does 8018 N 11th St have accessible units?
No, 8018 N 11th St does not have accessible units.
Does 8018 N 11th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 8018 N 11th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Millennium Westshore
4400 W Spruce St
Tampa, FL 33607
Society Westshore
2202 N Lois Ave
Tampa, FL 33607
Arbors at Carrollwood
3939 Ehrlich Rd
Tampa, FL 33624
The Preserve at Mobbly Bay Apartments
8210 Solano Bay Loop
Tampa, FL 33635
Grady Square
2615 N Grady Ave
Tampa, FL 33607
The Sedona
12802 Saddle Club Cir
Tampa, FL 33635
Palms at Ashley Oaks
1701 E 131st Ave
Tampa, FL 33612
The Flats at Seminole Heights
4111 N Poplar Ave
Tampa, FL 33603
Similar Pages
Tampa 1 Bedrooms
Tampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly Apartments
Tampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
St. Petersburg, FL
Clearwater, FL
Brandon, FL
Bradenton, FL
Lakeland, FL
Sarasota, FL
Riverview, FL
Largo, FL
Palm Harbor, FL
Town 'n' Country, FL
Pinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FL
Nearby Neighborhoods
Sun Bay South
Tampa Palms
Lowry Park North
Channel District
West Meadows
Old Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln Gardens
Bayside West
Apartments Near Colleges
University of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical College
Ultimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College