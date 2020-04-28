All apartments in Tampa
Last updated October 5 2019 at 10:55 AM

8005 N Alaska Street

8005 N Alaska St · No Longer Available
Location

8005 N Alaska St, Tampa, FL 33604
Sulphur Springs

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Tampa ~ Charming 2BD/1BTH Bungalow Close to Downtown Tampa - Location, Location, Location! Welcome Home to this Newly Remodeled Tampa Pet Friendly Home. This home boasts a very bright living room, a kitchen with a eating area and a door that opens up to a fenced in backyard. Home has 2 bedrooms and 1 baths. Features include wood floors throughout, Florida room/porch, new carpet, fresh paint throughout, French doors, built ins, ceiling fans, and a full size washer/dryer onsite. This property is only 17 minutes from Tampa International Airport, 15 minutes from Downtown Tampa and has very easy access to I-275 and I-4. Please call or schedule a showing online! Hurry! Homes like this don't last long!

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult non-refundable application fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. In addition to the advertised base rent, you will be required to pay $20.00 monthly for our utility & maintenance reduction program. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

(RLNE3444581)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8005 N Alaska Street have any available units?
8005 N Alaska Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 8005 N Alaska Street have?
Some of 8005 N Alaska Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8005 N Alaska Street currently offering any rent specials?
8005 N Alaska Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8005 N Alaska Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 8005 N Alaska Street is pet friendly.
Does 8005 N Alaska Street offer parking?
No, 8005 N Alaska Street does not offer parking.
Does 8005 N Alaska Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8005 N Alaska Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8005 N Alaska Street have a pool?
No, 8005 N Alaska Street does not have a pool.
Does 8005 N Alaska Street have accessible units?
No, 8005 N Alaska Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8005 N Alaska Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8005 N Alaska Street does not have units with dishwashers.
