8005 N Alaska Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Tampa ~ Charming 2BD/1BTH Bungalow Close to Downtown Tampa - Location, Location, Location! Welcome Home to this Newly Remodeled Tampa Pet Friendly Home. This home boasts a very bright living room, a kitchen with a eating area and a door that opens up to a fenced in backyard. Home has 2 bedrooms and 1 baths. Features include wood floors throughout, Florida room/porch, new carpet, fresh paint throughout, French doors, built ins, ceiling fans, and a full size washer/dryer onsite. This property is only 17 minutes from Tampa International Airport, 15 minutes from Downtown Tampa and has very easy access to I-275 and I-4. Please call or schedule a showing online! Hurry! Homes like this don't last long!



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult non-refundable application fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. In addition to the advertised base rent, you will be required to pay $20.00 monthly for our utility & maintenance reduction program. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



(RLNE3444581)