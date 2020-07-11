7810 Tuscany Woods Dr, Tampa, FL 33647 Tampa Palms
4 bedroom home in gated community in Tampa Palms - Super four bedroom 3 1/2 bath homel located in Tuscany of Tampa Palms. Excellent location, close to shopping , access to I 75 , USF , hospitals and schools.
No Pets Allowed
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
