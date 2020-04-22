All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 7707 North Riverdale Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
7707 North Riverdale Avenue
Last updated October 29 2019 at 1:57 AM

7707 North Riverdale Avenue

7707 North Riverdale Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Old Seminole Heights
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

7707 North Riverdale Avenue, Tampa, FL 33604
Old Seminole Heights

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*Move in by 10/31/19 and receive $500 off full first month's rent. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today! Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning. *Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time. *Other amenity subscriptions may apply. AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits. FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate. Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7707 North Riverdale Avenue have any available units?
7707 North Riverdale Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 7707 North Riverdale Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7707 North Riverdale Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7707 North Riverdale Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 7707 North Riverdale Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 7707 North Riverdale Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7707 North Riverdale Avenue offers parking.
Does 7707 North Riverdale Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7707 North Riverdale Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7707 North Riverdale Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 7707 North Riverdale Avenue has a pool.
Does 7707 North Riverdale Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7707 North Riverdale Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7707 North Riverdale Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7707 North Riverdale Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7707 North Riverdale Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 7707 North Riverdale Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Northgreen at Carrollwood
3831 Northgreen Ave
Tampa, FL 33624
The Avli at Crosstown Center
9539 Delaney Creek Blvd
Tampa, FL 33619
Laurel Oaks
8781 Orange Leaf Ct
Tampa, FL 33637
The Vinings at Hunter's Green Apartments
8801 Hunter's Lake Dr
Tampa, FL 33647
Post Hyde Park
502 S Fremont Ave
Tampa, FL 33606
Arbour Ponds
2901 N Dale Mabry Hwy
Tampa, FL 33607
Seazen Rocky Point
7616 W Courtney Campbell Cswy
Tampa, FL 33607
The Place at Carrollwood
4949 Marbrisa Dr
Tampa, FL 33624

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College