7616 W Courtney Campbell Cswy 3

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking garage hot tub

Jaw dropping Tampa Bay views*Parking garage - Property Id: 262089



Gorgeous bay views here - Waterfront luxury community with expansive views of Tampa Bay. Daily Dolphin and Manatee sightings. Boat dock with slips. Top notch fitness center, on site store with snacks and drinks to buy, gorgeous pet spa, wood plank floors, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, built-in wine-coolers, full-size washers/dryers, resident parking garage. Walk to Courtney Campbell pedestrian trail, WTR, Whiskey Joes and Bahama Breeze.

For more information on this call/text Suzie Ault - Realtor/Apartment Locator & FLORIDA NATIVE

727-420-7912

*A Team Rentals and Home Sales (Premier & Personal in the Bay area)



All prices subject to change based on availability and move in date. Deposit is based on credit. *Qualifying: 3 x rent. Background checks. *NO Section 8**No Short term. Pictures are of the model

**All properties by appointment only**

*Please note-you apply at the apartment community not through this website.

*You may email me directly regarding the property

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/262089

Property Id 262089



(RLNE5868435)