Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:05 PM

7616 W Courtney Campbell Cswy 3

7616 Courtney Campbell Causeway · (727) 420-7912
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7616 Courtney Campbell Causeway, Tampa, FL 33607

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 3 · Avail. now

$4,190

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1662 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
garage
hot tub
Jaw dropping Tampa Bay views*Parking garage - Property Id: 262089

Gorgeous bay views here - Waterfront luxury community with expansive views of Tampa Bay. Daily Dolphin and Manatee sightings. Boat dock with slips. Top notch fitness center, on site store with snacks and drinks to buy, gorgeous pet spa, wood plank floors, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, built-in wine-coolers, full-size washers/dryers, resident parking garage. Walk to Courtney Campbell pedestrian trail, WTR, Whiskey Joes and Bahama Breeze.
For more information on this call/text Suzie Ault - Realtor/Apartment Locator & FLORIDA NATIVE
727-420-7912
*A Team Rentals and Home Sales (Premier & Personal in the Bay area)

All prices subject to change based on availability and move in date. Deposit is based on credit. *Qualifying: 3 x rent. Background checks. *NO Section 8**No Short term. Pictures are of the model
**All properties by appointment only**
*Please note-you apply at the apartment community not through this website.
*You may email me directly regarding the property
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/262089
Property Id 262089

(RLNE5868435)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7616 W Courtney Campbell Cswy 3 have any available units?
7616 W Courtney Campbell Cswy 3 has a unit available for $4,190 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 7616 W Courtney Campbell Cswy 3 have?
Some of 7616 W Courtney Campbell Cswy 3's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7616 W Courtney Campbell Cswy 3 currently offering any rent specials?
7616 W Courtney Campbell Cswy 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7616 W Courtney Campbell Cswy 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 7616 W Courtney Campbell Cswy 3 is pet friendly.
Does 7616 W Courtney Campbell Cswy 3 offer parking?
Yes, 7616 W Courtney Campbell Cswy 3 offers parking.
Does 7616 W Courtney Campbell Cswy 3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7616 W Courtney Campbell Cswy 3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7616 W Courtney Campbell Cswy 3 have a pool?
No, 7616 W Courtney Campbell Cswy 3 does not have a pool.
Does 7616 W Courtney Campbell Cswy 3 have accessible units?
No, 7616 W Courtney Campbell Cswy 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 7616 W Courtney Campbell Cswy 3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7616 W Courtney Campbell Cswy 3 has units with dishwashers.
