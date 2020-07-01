All apartments in Tampa
7506 S OBRIEN STREET
7506 S OBRIEN STREET

7506 South Obrien Street · No Longer Available
Location

7506 South Obrien Street, Tampa, FL 33616
Port Tampa City

Amenities

granite counters
garage
ceiling fan
playground
clubhouse
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
garage
*** WILL NOT LAST*** South Tampa Charm! 3/2/1 Open Concept with Flex Space, Dining Room, or Office. Kitchen/ Family Combo. House is two blocks from playgrounD and community center. One mile from the beautiful Picnic Island & Beach, a hidden treasure of Port Tampa, schools close and MacDill AFB is 5 minutes away. Woodgrain LVP in all bedrooms, 18" tile throughout common areas, and wood blinds on all windows. Bathrooms include granite countertops, tiled floors/shower, Spacious 1- Car Garage, but 3 Cars can park within Driveway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7506 S OBRIEN STREET have any available units?
7506 S OBRIEN STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 7506 S OBRIEN STREET have?
Some of 7506 S OBRIEN STREET's amenities include granite counters, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7506 S OBRIEN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
7506 S OBRIEN STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7506 S OBRIEN STREET pet-friendly?
No, 7506 S OBRIEN STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 7506 S OBRIEN STREET offer parking?
Yes, 7506 S OBRIEN STREET offers parking.
Does 7506 S OBRIEN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7506 S OBRIEN STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7506 S OBRIEN STREET have a pool?
No, 7506 S OBRIEN STREET does not have a pool.
Does 7506 S OBRIEN STREET have accessible units?
No, 7506 S OBRIEN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 7506 S OBRIEN STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 7506 S OBRIEN STREET does not have units with dishwashers.

