7506 S OBRIEN STREET

*** WILL NOT LAST*** South Tampa Charm! 3/2/1 Open Concept with Flex Space, Dining Room, or Office. Kitchen/ Family Combo. House is two blocks from playgrounD and community center. One mile from the beautiful Picnic Island & Beach, a hidden treasure of Port Tampa, schools close and MacDill AFB is 5 minutes away. Woodgrain LVP in all bedrooms, 18" tile throughout common areas, and wood blinds on all windows. Bathrooms include granite countertops, tiled floors/shower, Spacious 1- Car Garage, but 3 Cars can park within Driveway.