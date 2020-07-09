All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 7505 S Morton Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
7505 S Morton Street
Last updated August 24 2019 at 11:24 AM

7505 S Morton Street

7505 South Morton Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Port Tampa City
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

7505 South Morton Street, Tampa, FL 33616
Port Tampa City

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Life. Well Lived.
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,280 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit

(RLNE4983650)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7505 S Morton Street have any available units?
7505 S Morton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 7505 S Morton Street have?
Some of 7505 S Morton Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7505 S Morton Street currently offering any rent specials?
7505 S Morton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7505 S Morton Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 7505 S Morton Street is pet friendly.
Does 7505 S Morton Street offer parking?
No, 7505 S Morton Street does not offer parking.
Does 7505 S Morton Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7505 S Morton Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7505 S Morton Street have a pool?
Yes, 7505 S Morton Street has a pool.
Does 7505 S Morton Street have accessible units?
No, 7505 S Morton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7505 S Morton Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7505 S Morton Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Waterstone at Carrollwood
3339 Handy Rd
Tampa, FL 33618
Element
808 N Franklin St
Tampa, FL 33602
2Bayshore
101 W Beach Pl
Tampa, FL 33606
Camden Montague
9567 Sunbelt St
Tampa, FL 33635
Bainbridge Ybor City
1512 E 12th Ave
Tampa, FL 33605
5 West
5150 Net Dr
Tampa, FL 33634
The Vinings at Hunter's Green Apartments
8801 Hunter's Lake Dr
Tampa, FL 33647
Seazen Rocky Point
7616 W Courtney Campbell Cswy
Tampa, FL 33607

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 Bedroom ApartmentsTampa 2 Bedroom Apartments
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Apartments
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Town 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Carver City Lincoln GardensChannel DistrictOld Seminole Heights
Temple CrestMac Farlane Park

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College