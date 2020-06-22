All apartments in Tampa
7429 Lakeshore Drive

7429 Lakeshore Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7429 Lakeshore Drive, Tampa, FL 33604
Temple Crest

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,000 sf home is located in Tampa, FL. This home features beautiful tile and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with all black appliances, spacious dining area and car garage. Private fully fenced in yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7429 Lakeshore Drive have any available units?
7429 Lakeshore Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 7429 Lakeshore Drive have?
Some of 7429 Lakeshore Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7429 Lakeshore Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7429 Lakeshore Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7429 Lakeshore Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7429 Lakeshore Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7429 Lakeshore Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7429 Lakeshore Drive does offer parking.
Does 7429 Lakeshore Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7429 Lakeshore Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7429 Lakeshore Drive have a pool?
No, 7429 Lakeshore Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7429 Lakeshore Drive have accessible units?
No, 7429 Lakeshore Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7429 Lakeshore Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7429 Lakeshore Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
