All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 7408 S SHERRILL STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
7408 S SHERRILL STREET
Last updated May 14 2020 at 12:27 AM

7408 S SHERRILL STREET

7408 South Sherrill Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Port Tampa City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

7408 South Sherrill Street, Tampa, FL 33616
Port Tampa City

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
Section 8 is accepted. Cozy 2 bedroom / 1 bath for rent in South Tampa! Has washer and dryer hookups! Short term rental options are available. Pets are OK! Fully Updated 2 bedroom / 1 bath unit available to rent! Plenty of parking! Newer everything, all updated recently, newer fence, newer CENTRAL AC system and newer duct-work, newer kitchen (with granite) and bathroom, newer paint inside out, light fixtures/fans, new stainless steel appliances, gorgeous porcelain floors for stylish look and easy maintenance. Also hurricane shutters are ready, to be installed if needed. Your own FENCED in private backyard. 1st month's rent and 1 month deposit to move in. App fee is $65. Unit has it's own water and electric meters, tenant is responsible for putting utilities on their name. Grounds care is included in the rent. South Tampa is one of the most desirable locations in all of Tampa. Minutes away from MacDill Airforce Base & major roads, walking distance to the Picnic Island Park and the Beach. short drive to breathtaking St Pete/Clearwater Beaches all make this location the place to be.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7408 S SHERRILL STREET have any available units?
7408 S SHERRILL STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 7408 S SHERRILL STREET have?
Some of 7408 S SHERRILL STREET's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7408 S SHERRILL STREET currently offering any rent specials?
7408 S SHERRILL STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7408 S SHERRILL STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 7408 S SHERRILL STREET is pet friendly.
Does 7408 S SHERRILL STREET offer parking?
Yes, 7408 S SHERRILL STREET offers parking.
Does 7408 S SHERRILL STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7408 S SHERRILL STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7408 S SHERRILL STREET have a pool?
No, 7408 S SHERRILL STREET does not have a pool.
Does 7408 S SHERRILL STREET have accessible units?
No, 7408 S SHERRILL STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 7408 S SHERRILL STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 7408 S SHERRILL STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Best Cities for Pets 2019
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Puritan Place
7903 Holly Lea Ct
Tampa, FL 33617
Carrollwood Station
8781 White Swan Dr
Tampa, FL 33614
3001 West Horatio
3001 W Horatio St
Tampa, FL 33609
Tuscany Bay
12065 Tuscany Bay Dr
Tampa, FL 33626
Waterview at Rocky Point
5430 Ginger Cove Dr
Tampa, FL 33634
Mezzo at Tampa Palms
15210 Amberly Dr
Tampa, FL 33647
Valencia At Westchase
8802 Brennan Circle
Tampa, FL 33615
The Place at Carrollwood
4949 Marbrisa Dr
Tampa, FL 33624

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College