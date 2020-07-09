All apartments in Tampa
7309 North Dartmouth Avenue

7309 N Dartmouth Ave · No Longer Available
Location

7309 N Dartmouth Ave, Tampa, FL 33604
Old Seminole Heights

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
SPECIAL: Move in prior to October 1st and receive October Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,200 sf home is located in Tampa, FL. This home features beautiful vinyl floors, an updated kitchen with all black appliances, spacious dining area and off street parking. Private fully fenced in back yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7309 North Dartmouth Avenue have any available units?
7309 North Dartmouth Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 7309 North Dartmouth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7309 North Dartmouth Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7309 North Dartmouth Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 7309 North Dartmouth Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 7309 North Dartmouth Avenue offer parking?
No, 7309 North Dartmouth Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 7309 North Dartmouth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7309 North Dartmouth Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7309 North Dartmouth Avenue have a pool?
No, 7309 North Dartmouth Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7309 North Dartmouth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7309 North Dartmouth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7309 North Dartmouth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7309 North Dartmouth Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7309 North Dartmouth Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 7309 North Dartmouth Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

