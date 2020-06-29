All apartments in Tampa
7305 E. Bank Dr.
7305 E. Bank Dr.

7305 East Bank Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7305 East Bank Drive, Tampa, FL 33617
Northeast Community

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
Take a look at this 2-story townhouse with plenty of amenities! Located next to Hillsborough River, house is a 3 bedroom, 2 and 1/2 bath, has new paint and carpet upstairs, tile downstairs, W/D hookups, dishwasher, central heat and a/c. You can even bring your own boat or kayak and store it on the premises!

Rent includes water and trash, access to community Boat Ramp, Community Pool, Dock, Fishing Pier, Fitness, Playground, Recreation Building.

NO pets, per community rules.

Visit our website for a FREE*** application and for more information on this and all of our other properties currently available!

***Separate application and $125 fee applies to ALL potential renters for final approval to rent, per community rules. Please call for details and a list of qualifications: 813-508-7848

www.realnetpropertymanagement.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

