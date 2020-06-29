7305 E. Bank Dr.

Amenities

Take a look at this 2-story townhouse with plenty of amenities! Located next to Hillsborough River, house is a 3 bedroom, 2 and 1/2 bath, has new paint and carpet upstairs, tile downstairs, W/D hookups, dishwasher, central heat and a/c. You can even bring your own boat or kayak and store it on the premises!



Rent includes water and trash, access to community Boat Ramp, Community Pool, Dock, Fishing Pier, Fitness, Playground, Recreation Building.



NO pets, per community rules.



Visit our website for a FREE*** application and for more information on this and all of our other properties currently available!



***Separate application and $125 fee applies to ALL potential renters for final approval to rent, per community rules. Please call for details and a list of qualifications: 813-508-7848



