7304 E BANK DRIVE

Amenities

w/d hookup pool microwave range refrigerator

Here is your chance to live on the beautiful hillsborough riverfront community of Waterside! This is a spacious 3 bed 2 1/2 bath two story town home! All bedrooms upstairs with lots of living space downstairs. Washer/dryer hook ups. Gated community will pool!