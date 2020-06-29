All apartments in Tampa
7304 E BANK DRIVE
Last updated April 26 2019 at 5:53 AM

7304 E BANK DRIVE

7304 East Bank Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7304 East Bank Drive, Tampa, FL 33617
Northeast Community

Amenities

w/d hookup
pool
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
Here is your chance to live on the beautiful hillsborough riverfront community of Waterside! This is a spacious 3 bed 2 1/2 bath two story town home! All bedrooms upstairs with lots of living space downstairs. Washer/dryer hook ups. Gated community will pool!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7304 E BANK DRIVE have any available units?
7304 E BANK DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 7304 E BANK DRIVE have?
Some of 7304 E BANK DRIVE's amenities include w/d hookup, pool, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7304 E BANK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
7304 E BANK DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7304 E BANK DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 7304 E BANK DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 7304 E BANK DRIVE offer parking?
No, 7304 E BANK DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 7304 E BANK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7304 E BANK DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7304 E BANK DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 7304 E BANK DRIVE has a pool.
Does 7304 E BANK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 7304 E BANK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 7304 E BANK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 7304 E BANK DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
