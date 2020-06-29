7304 E BANK DRIVE

7304 East Bank Drive, Tampa, FL 33617 Northeast Community
Amenities
w/d hookup
pool
microwave
range
refrigerator
Here is your chance to live on the beautiful hillsborough riverfront community of Waterside! This is a spacious 3 bed 2 1/2 bath two story town home! All bedrooms upstairs with lots of living space downstairs. Washer/dryer hook ups. Gated community will pool!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
