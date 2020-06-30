All apartments in Tampa
Last updated March 7 2020 at 2:32 AM

7217 N OLA AVENUE

7217 North Ola Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7217 North Ola Avenue, Tampa, FL 33604
Old Seminole Heights

Amenities

carport
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Darling 2BR/1BA bungalow. Ceramic tile flooring, newer stove and range hood. Single car carport, large, tree-shaded backyard. Close to Lowry Park Hillsborough River. Ready to move in now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7217 N OLA AVENUE have any available units?
7217 N OLA AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 7217 N OLA AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
7217 N OLA AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7217 N OLA AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 7217 N OLA AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 7217 N OLA AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 7217 N OLA AVENUE offers parking.
Does 7217 N OLA AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7217 N OLA AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7217 N OLA AVENUE have a pool?
No, 7217 N OLA AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 7217 N OLA AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 7217 N OLA AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 7217 N OLA AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 7217 N OLA AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7217 N OLA AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7217 N OLA AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.

