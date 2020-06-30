Rent Calculator
Tampa, FL
7217 N OLA AVENUE
Last updated March 7 2020 at 2:32 AM
7217 N OLA AVENUE
7217 North Ola Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
7217 North Ola Avenue, Tampa, FL 33604
Old Seminole Heights
Amenities
carport
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Darling 2BR/1BA bungalow. Ceramic tile flooring, newer stove and range hood. Single car carport, large, tree-shaded backyard. Close to Lowry Park Hillsborough River. Ready to move in now!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7217 N OLA AVENUE have any available units?
7217 N OLA AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tampa, FL
.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tampa Rent Report
.
Is 7217 N OLA AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
7217 N OLA AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7217 N OLA AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 7217 N OLA AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Tampa
.
Does 7217 N OLA AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 7217 N OLA AVENUE offers parking.
Does 7217 N OLA AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7217 N OLA AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7217 N OLA AVENUE have a pool?
No, 7217 N OLA AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 7217 N OLA AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 7217 N OLA AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 7217 N OLA AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 7217 N OLA AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7217 N OLA AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7217 N OLA AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
