Tampa, FL
719 West Ohio Avenue
719 West Ohio Avenue

Location

719 West Ohio Avenue, Tampa, FL 33603
Riverside Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
SPECIAL: Move in prior to November 15th and receive January Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. December 2018 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,400 sf home is located in Tampa, FL. This home features beautiful tile floors, an updated kitchen with all black appliances, spacious dining area and car port. Private back patio with a large yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 719 West Ohio Avenue have any available units?
719 West Ohio Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 719 West Ohio Avenue have?
Some of 719 West Ohio Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 719 West Ohio Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
719 West Ohio Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 719 West Ohio Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 719 West Ohio Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 719 West Ohio Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 719 West Ohio Avenue offers parking.
Does 719 West Ohio Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 719 West Ohio Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 719 West Ohio Avenue have a pool?
No, 719 West Ohio Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 719 West Ohio Avenue have accessible units?
No, 719 West Ohio Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 719 West Ohio Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 719 West Ohio Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

